First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 138,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,745,409 shares.The stock last traded at $26.40 and had previously closed at $25.66.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.