Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $135.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

