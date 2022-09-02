Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $135.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Five Below by 54.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

