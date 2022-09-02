Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $135.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.15. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Five Below by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Below by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

