Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.90. 6,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.15. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

