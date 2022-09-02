FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of SKOR stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.