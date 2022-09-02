Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Update

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Up 51.0 %

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $968.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.24. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

