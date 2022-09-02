Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

FWONK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 702,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. Formula One Group has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

