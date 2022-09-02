Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.
FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.16.
Fortinet Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.55 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fortinet by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
