Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $180,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $221,385,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

