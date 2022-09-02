Fortress Lending Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fortress Lending has a total market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Fortress Lending Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortress Lending using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

