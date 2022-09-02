Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.97. 567,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,902. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

