Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $363.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

