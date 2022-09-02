Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 14,129 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 407,856 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 306.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 481,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 362,640 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,060,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

