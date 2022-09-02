Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 2,928 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,861.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 61,068 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

