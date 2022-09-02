Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 6,160 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,797,000 after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

ZTS stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.