Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.46% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 4,620 shares of company stock worth $88,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATAX opened at $18.56 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $408.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 55.22%.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.