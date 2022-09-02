Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 4,618 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

