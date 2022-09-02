Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 150 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $215.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.34 and a 200 day moving average of $212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

