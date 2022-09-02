Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 55,525 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,525 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Union worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.