Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.36

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 11195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $105,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Freshpet by 89.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 485,765 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

