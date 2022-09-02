FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.54. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

