fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 5.4%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 212,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,028,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.49.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 405,170 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

