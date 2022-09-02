Fure Financial Corp Buys New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.22. 3,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,015. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

