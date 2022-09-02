Fure Financial Corp Purchases 98,282 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 99,274.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
JPST stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,528 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18.
