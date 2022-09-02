Fure Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Visa accounts for about 0.3% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Visa by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 112,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.79. 41,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,270. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

