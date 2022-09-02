FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RediShred Capital Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.00.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

