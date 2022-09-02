FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $13.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.14. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$151.26.

TSE BMO opened at C$121.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$118.79 and a 52 week high of C$154.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

