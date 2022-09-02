FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Tilly’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLYS. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

