Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0500

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Gala has a total market capitalization of $349.06 million and $138.56 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

