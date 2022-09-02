Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29. 14,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 294,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

