Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Truist Financial

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.70 million and a PE ratio of 29.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $16.97.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
