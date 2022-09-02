GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.65. 134,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,500,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

