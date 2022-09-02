GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.65. 134,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,500,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

