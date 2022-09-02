Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 106.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

