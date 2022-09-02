GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in GEE Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,021 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.