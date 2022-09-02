General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $106,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,435,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

