Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.00 EPS.

Genesco Stock Down 18.4 %

NYSE GCO opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. Genesco has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Genesco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genesco Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

