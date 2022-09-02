Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 3,323 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,907,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,643 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,842,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 404,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. 8,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,163. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

