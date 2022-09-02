Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 537,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 457,282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

