Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.18% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 887.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 131,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 76,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 227,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ULST stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 128,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,182. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.