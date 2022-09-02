Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 967 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after acquiring an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,155,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,347,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,399,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $189.71 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average of $192.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.