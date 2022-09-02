Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

