Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

