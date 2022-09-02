Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 11,473 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

