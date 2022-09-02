Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $636,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $84.59.

