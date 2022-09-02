Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Absci as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 533.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Absci by 142.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ABSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,662. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci Co. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $324.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Absci Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABSI. Truist Financial began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.