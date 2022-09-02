Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as 20.58 and last traded at 20.60. Approximately 4,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,231,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.43.

Specifically, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares in the company, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GETY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

