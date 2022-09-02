Gillson Capital LP Invests $2.87 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.55. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,914. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.