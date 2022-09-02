Gillson Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORZW remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Friday. 33,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,028. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

