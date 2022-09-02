Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Shares Down 20%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 76,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 169,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

Further Reading

